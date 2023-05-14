Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,173.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,024,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,475,000 after buying an additional 943,731 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 79.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 30,126 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.5 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $29.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 233.04%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.