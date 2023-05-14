Berenberg Bank Boosts Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($27.76) to GBX 2,700 ($34.07) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,250 ($28.39) to GBX 2,330 ($29.40) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($33.56) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a top pick rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($36.09) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.85) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,573 ($32.47) to GBX 2,661 ($33.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,656 ($33.51).
Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,444 ($30.84) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 1,572 ($19.84) and a one year high of GBX 2,484 ($31.34). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,233.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,108.80. The company has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,365.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45.
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
