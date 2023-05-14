Berenberg Bank Boosts Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target to GBX 871

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 760 ($9.59) to GBX 871 ($10.99) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VTY. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a top pick rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.99) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.57) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 625 ($7.89) to GBX 740 ($9.34) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 987 ($12.45) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 804.29 ($10.15).

VTY opened at GBX 787 ($9.93) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 773.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 716.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 864.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.15. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 502 ($6.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 947.50 ($11.96).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 32 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,043.96%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.46) per share, with a total value of £6,000,000 ($7,570,977.92). Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

