Berenberg Bank Increases Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target to GBX 552

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.55) to GBX 552 ($6.97) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($5.05) to GBX 430 ($5.43) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.75) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.42) to GBX 570 ($7.19) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Barratt Developments to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 503.38 ($6.35).

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 500.40 ($6.31) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 467.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 439.97. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 313 ($3.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 515.68 ($6.51). The company has a market capitalization of £4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 944.15, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

