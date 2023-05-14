BIO-key International (BKYI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 147.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.99%.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKYI opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.49. BIO-key International has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform.The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification.It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.