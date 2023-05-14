Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.12 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 3.6% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $427.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

