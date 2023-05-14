Biora Therapeutics (BIOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Performance

BIOR stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.24. Biora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIOR. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Biora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biora Therapeutics by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,854,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 924,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

