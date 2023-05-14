Birinyi Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Birinyi Associates Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 11,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. TPB Wealth Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 7,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $134.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.