Bitfarms (BITF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Bitfarms Stock Down 3.0 %

BITF stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $213.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BITF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Bitfarms from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bitfarms

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Bitfarms by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 226,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 177,865 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 145.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 44,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

