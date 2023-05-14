Bitfarms (BITF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
BITF stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $213.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.10.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BITF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Bitfarms from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
