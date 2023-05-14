Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,960,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 18,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BXMT opened at $17.18 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 163.16%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,927,795.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,795.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,067.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 31,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

