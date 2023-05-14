bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for bluebird bio in a report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.76). The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

bluebird bio Trading Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $461.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 7,411.12% and a negative return on equity of 130.23%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.66) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 142.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3,183.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 234.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $50,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

