BMO Capital Markets Raises Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $24.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $26.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered Wendy’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.22.

WEN opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 121.95%.

In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Wendy’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 13.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

