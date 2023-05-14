BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Down 44.5% in April

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the April 15th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 86,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $6.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

