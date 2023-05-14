Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BCLI stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of -0.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases.

