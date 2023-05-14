Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of BCLI stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of -0.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.