Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRDG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of BRDG opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. Bridge Investment Group has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.10 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

