Brokerages Set Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) PT at $1.25

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.25.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGLE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %
Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.