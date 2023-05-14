Brokerages Set Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) PT at $1.25

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGLE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 900,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,807 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 234,129 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 62,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.