Brokerages Set ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Price Target at $64.17

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Guggenheim lowered ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Sidoti raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

ALLETE Price Performance

ALLETE stock opened at $61.93 on Thursday. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 85.22%.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,283,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,442,000 after purchasing an additional 148,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ALLETE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,426,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,454,000 after purchasing an additional 487,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,954,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,626 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Featured Stories

