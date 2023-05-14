Brokerages Set Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Price Target at $3.31

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELROF. Societe Generale downgraded Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Elior Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.75) to €4.22 ($4.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Elior Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Elior Group alerts:

Elior Group Stock Performance

Shares of Elior Group stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. Elior Group has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $2.85.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.