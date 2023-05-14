Brokerages Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target at $176.20

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAKSY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.84) to GBX 153 ($1.93) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.45) to GBX 130 ($1.64) in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 200 ($2.52) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

MAKSY stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $4.48.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

