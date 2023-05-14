Brokerages Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) PT at $79.25

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of PBH opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.33. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after buying an additional 1,004,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,336,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,030,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,277,000 after buying an additional 431,813 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,094.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after buying an additional 414,387 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,386.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 341,075 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

