Brokerages Set Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) PT at $165.09

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,050,697.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $153.07 on Tuesday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The stock has a market cap of $412.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.76 and its 200 day moving average is $145.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

