Brokers Issue Forecasts for Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCYGet Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05).

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ONCY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

ONCY opened at $1.62 on Friday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $103.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

