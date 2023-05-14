Brokers Offer Predictions for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 82.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

SEAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

NYSE SEAS opened at $57.28 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 32,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $1,869,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 32,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $1,869,103.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,199,016.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,376 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,503,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,359,000 after buying an additional 78,546 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 501.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 60,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $1,110,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

