Brokers Set Expectations for Avantax, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVTA)

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Avantax in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avantax’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Avantax’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avantax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Avantax to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Avantax from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Avantax Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTA opened at $20.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21. The company has a market cap of $809.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. Avantax has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $30.23.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). Avantax had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $177.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Avantax

In other Avantax news, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $246,665.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

