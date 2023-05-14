Brokers Set Expectations for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for CytomX Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

CTMX has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.65. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 287,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,064.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 118,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 108,174 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of conditionally activated, biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

