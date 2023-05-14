Brokers Set Expectations for UFP Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UFPI. DA Davidson increased their price target on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of UFPI opened at $81.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $392,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $392,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $839,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,845 shares in the company, valued at $31,952,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,975 over the last 90 days. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 87.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

