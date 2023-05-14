Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (BNRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on June 30th

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Brookfield Reinsurance Trading Down 1.1 %

BNRE stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. Brookfield Reinsurance has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $54.13. The company has a market cap of $326.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.48.

Get Brookfield Reinsurance alerts:

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 2.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Reinsurance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Brookfield Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.