Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) CFO Purchases $16,180.00 in Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) CFO Carl M. Carlson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $16,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,563.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Several research firms recently commented on BRKL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

