Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Increases Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.6625 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Bunge has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bunge has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bunge to earn $10.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

NYSE BG opened at $90.30 on Friday. Bunge has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $118.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $920,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bunge by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,180,000 after buying an additional 53,457 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bunge by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Bunge by 193.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 51,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 34,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.22.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

