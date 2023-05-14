Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Increases Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.6625 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.
Bunge has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bunge has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bunge to earn $10.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.
Bunge Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE BG opened at $90.30 on Friday. Bunge has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $118.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $920,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bunge by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,180,000 after buying an additional 53,457 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bunge by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Bunge by 193.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 51,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 34,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.22.
Bunge Company Profile
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
