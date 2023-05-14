Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Short Interest Down 16.0% in April

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BRKHW opened at $0.04 on Friday. Burtech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry in the Americas. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.