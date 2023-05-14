Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cabot were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cabot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Cabot Stock Up 0.3 %

CBT stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.