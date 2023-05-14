Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $92,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

JNJ stock opened at $160.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.73. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The firm has a market cap of $417.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

