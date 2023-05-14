Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 9,835 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 329,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 135,815 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 388,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 28,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a market cap of $384.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

