Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Dover by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Dover by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Dover by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dover Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

Shares of DOV opened at $138.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.96 and its 200-day moving average is $143.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Articles

