Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,518,183,000 after acquiring an additional 511,557 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in DexCom by 2.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $372,236,000 after acquiring an additional 119,780 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth $161,080,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 11.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,895,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $154,823,000 after acquiring an additional 195,731 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 299.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM opened at $121.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 173.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.91 and a 200-day moving average of $114.25. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Wolfe Research began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $213,602.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $45,995.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,234,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $213,602.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,433,574. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

