Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 40,338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 560,164 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.