Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) by 271.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,102 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBTE. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,650,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTE opened at $23.93 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

