Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after acquiring an additional 702,938 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 527,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 137,514 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 51,561 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,171,000.

Shares of PHO opened at $53.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.85. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

