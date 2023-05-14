Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,516 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,001.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK opened at $40.15 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.