Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,284 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPHD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $2,234,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29,848 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 302,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $292,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $33.21.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

