Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,109 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of United States Oil Fund worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 1,606.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $62.07 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $57.83 and a twelve month high of $92.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.82.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.