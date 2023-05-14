Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 38,257 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,909,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.32.

Shares of ODFL opened at $308.07 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

