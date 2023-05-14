Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.88.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

