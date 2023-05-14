Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives $42.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

