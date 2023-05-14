Canlan Ice Sports Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:ICE)

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Canlan Ice Sports Stock Performance

TSE:ICE opened at C$3.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.72. Canlan Ice Sports has a twelve month low of C$3.20 and a twelve month high of C$4.35. The stock has a market cap of C$47.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.49.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.14 million for the quarter. Canlan Ice Sports had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.41%.

About Canlan Ice Sports

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. The company operates through six segments: Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming, Restaurant and Lounge Operations, Retail Sports Store Operations, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

