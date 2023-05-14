Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$7.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.33.

CS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cormark raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Capstone Copper stock opened at C$5.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$2.25 and a 12 month high of C$7.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.55.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$491.63 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.2463713 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

