Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 382,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,373,000 after buying an additional 25,977 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 611,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,011,000 after buying an additional 112,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

CAH opened at $84.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.59. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.93.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

