Carisma Therapeutics (CARM) vs. Its Peers Financial Contrast

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Rating) is one of 994 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Carisma Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Carisma Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carisma Therapeutics N/A 6.70% 5.41% Carisma Therapeutics Competitors -3,252.01% -239.66% -35.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Carisma Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Carisma Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carisma Therapeutics $3.53 million -$19.88 million -2.57 Carisma Therapeutics Competitors $8.91 billion $225.66 million -3.95

This table compares Carisma Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Carisma Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Carisma Therapeutics. Carisma Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Carisma Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carisma Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.85, meaning that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Carisma Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carisma Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Carisma Therapeutics Competitors 4360 15352 41787 733 2.62

Carisma Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.55%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 104.57%. Given Carisma Therapeutics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carisma Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Carisma Therapeutics peers beat Carisma Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies. It offers chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages, a cell therapy platform focusing on the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded by Michael Klichinsky and Saar Gill in 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

