Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Down 16.0% in April

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 252,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 932,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Catalyst Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,186,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85,716 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 189,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 135,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 35.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

