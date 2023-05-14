Celcuity (CELC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celcuity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $9.65 on Friday. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $209.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 25.46, a quick ratio of 25.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of Celcuity

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Celcuity by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Celcuity by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 31.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

